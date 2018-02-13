WASHINGTON, DC – Today, Congressman Neal Dunn (FL-02) announced the 2018 High School Congressional Art Competition for Florida’s Second Congressional District. The United States House of Representatives sponsors this competition each spring to recognize and honor talented young artists from each congressional district across the country.

High school students residing in Florida’s Second District are encouraged to submit their work. The winning piece will be hung in the United States Capitol building along with other artwork from across the country. The Congressional Art Competition began in 1982 and since then more 650,000 young artists have been involved.

“The Congressional Art Competition brings together students from around the country to showcase the talent and creativity of our youth,” said Dr. Dunn. “We have many talented young artists in Florida’s Second District and I look forward to displaying the winning piece in the Capitol for all to see.”

Kristen Bird, a senior at Port St. Joe High School in Gulf County, won the 2017 Congressional Art Competition for Florida’s Second District. Kristen’s drawing, titled “In the Eyes of an American,” was a self-portrait depicting both the American flag and military troops.

Submissions can include paintings, drawings, collages, and photography, among other mediums. Artwork entered in the contest may be up to 26 inches by 26 inches, may be up to 4 inches in depth, and not weigh more than 15 pounds. All entries must be original and may not violate any U.S. copyright laws. Any entry that has been copied from an existing photo or image will not be accepted. The deadline for submission is 5:00 PM ET on April 17, 2018. For full competition guidelines visit Dr. Dunn’s website at https://dunn.house.gov/art-competition.