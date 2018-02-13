The Chipley City Council met Tuesday, February 13. The following agenda items were approved:

Mutual Aid Agreement – This agreement is to receive and extend mutual aid in the form of law enforcement services and resources with the Panama City Beach Police Department.

Reappointment of Code Enforcement Board Members – Kevin Russell, Suzan Gage & Barbara James’ terms expire March 10, 2018. This will renew their term from March 10, 2018 – 2020.

Appointing New Code Enforcement Board Members – There are two vacant positions that need to be filled. There were 3 applicants for this board.

Reappointment of Planning & Zoning Board Member – Holland Kent’s term expires March 10, 2018. This will renew his term from March 10, 2018 – 2021.

Special Event Application – Community Easter Egg Hunt. The Easter Egg hunt will be held, Wednesday, March 28, 2018 from 5:30pm -7:00 pm at Shivers Park.

CATF Committee members

Old Ice House wood salvage

Fireworks in July

FDEP LP67010 Amendment No. 2