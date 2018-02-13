The Chipley City Council met Tuesday, February 13. The following agenda items were approved:
- Mutual Aid Agreement – This agreement is to receive and extend mutual aid in the form of law enforcement services and resources with the Panama City Beach Police Department.
- Reappointment of Code Enforcement Board Members – Kevin Russell, Suzan Gage & Barbara James’ terms expire March 10, 2018. This will renew their term from March 10, 2018 – 2020.
- Appointing New Code Enforcement Board Members – There are two vacant positions that need to be filled. There were 3 applicants for this board.
- Reappointment of Planning & Zoning Board Member – Holland Kent’s term expires March 10, 2018. This will renew his term from March 10, 2018 – 2021.
- Special Event Application – Community Easter Egg Hunt. The Easter Egg hunt will be held, Wednesday, March 28, 2018 from 5:30pm -7:00 pm at Shivers Park.
- CATF Committee members
- Old Ice House wood salvage
- Fireworks in July
- FDEP LP67010 Amendment No. 2