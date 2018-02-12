Tickets on sale for “On Golden Pond”

The Spanish Trail Playhouse will hold three performances of the play On Golden Pond on Friday, March 9; Saturday, March 10 and Sunday, March 11. The play will be at 7:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2:00 P.M. on Sunday at the Spanish Trail Playhouse (Historic Chipley High School) located at 680 Second Street in Chipley.

Tickets for this show are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors (65 or older) and for military (with active or retired ID). Tickets are on sale and can now be purchased online at www.spanishtrailplayhouse.com! Tickets can also be purchased at the Spanish Trail Playhouse Box Office (689 Second Street, Chipley). The office will be open from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday. You can also still call 638-9113 to purchase tickets. The Playhouse now accepts credit card payments.

On Golden Pond will be directed by Kevin Russell and was written by Earnest Thompson. This is the love story of Ethel and Norman Thayer, who are returning to their summer home on Golden Pond for the forty-eighth year. He is a retired professor, nearing eighty, with heart palpitations and a failing memory—but still as tart-tongued, observant and eager for life as ever. Ethel, ten years younger, and the perfect foil for Norman, delights in all the small things that have enriched and continue to enrich their long life together. They are visited by their divorced, middle-aged daughter and her dentist fiancé, who then go off to Europe, leaving his teenage son behind for the summer. The boy quickly becomes the “grandchild” the elderly couple have longed for, and as Norman revels in taking his ward fishing and thrusting good books at him, he also learns some lessons about modern teenage awareness—and slang—in return. In the end, as the summer wanes, so does their brief idyll, and in the final, deeply moving moments of the play, Norman and Ethel are brought even closer together by the incidence of a mild heart attack. Time, they know, is now against them, but the years have been good and, perhaps, another summer on Golden Pond still awaits. Presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., New York.

For additional information, please visit the Spanish Trail Playhouse website: www.spanishtrailplayhouse.com or call 850-638-9113.

Spanish Trail Playhouse Now Offering Online Ticketing System

The Spanish Trail Playhouse is pleased to announce the addition of a new online ticket software management through Vendini. Beginning February 12, all Spanish Trail Playhouse sponsors, patrons, and guests will be able to pre-purchase tickets online for all main stage and artist series events through a convenient and secure online service.

Links to the new online purchasing service are available on the Spanish Trail Playhouse official website www.spanishtrailplayhouse.com.

Those not opting to purchase tickets in advance will still have the option to buy tickets through the box office during regular office hours, and at the door on the evening or afternoon of each production. The business office, located at 680 2nd Street in Chipley, accepts credit/debit cards in addition to cash and checks.

Spanish Trail Playhouse President Kevin Russell is excited about implementing the new system stating, “We are proud to offer this new service to our patrons and supporters. This online ticket purchasing option is going to be very beneficial to our day to day operations at Spanish Trail. Our goal is to provide easy ticket access to our patrons and I feel by moving in this direction, we are doing just that!”

The new online purchasing option not only offers sponsors, patrons, and supporters a quick and simple purchase option, it will provide Spanish Trail Playhouse with a new public relation and marketing platform. It will also benefit the board of directors analytically to help with the continued efforts to improve all Spanish Trail Playhouse events. Online purchases are subject to a minor service charge, and all production ticket sales are final; with no option of exchanges.

The first production under the new ticketing system is “On Golden Pond”, which will take the stage at Spanish Trail Playhouse Friday and Saturday, March 9 & 10 at 7 pm, and Sunday, March 11 at 2 pm. Tickets are $12.00/adults and $10.00/ seniors (65+) and military (active or retired with ID)

For more information about the Spanish Trail Playhouse, visit our website at www.spanishtrailplayhouse.com.