Lewis obit

Mrs. Lizzie Retherford Lewis, age 99, of Bonifay, Florida passed away February 10, 2018 at her home.

She was born April 10, 1918 in Bonifay, Florida to the late James Bernie Retherford and Daisy Lisenby Retherford.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Lewis was preceded in death by her husband, Elijah Lewis, a daughter, Mary Callie Lewis Hartley and two sons-in-law, Stanley Scarvey and Boyd Swearingen.

Mrs. Lewis is survived by two sons, Elijah Albert Lewis and wife Sharon and James Bernie Lewis and wife Brenda both of Bonifay, FL; three daughters, Daisy L. Swearingen, Mattie L. Scarvey, Lizzie Naomi Corne and husband Ed all of Bonifay, FL; six grandchildren, Rhonda, Callie, Keli, Kimberly, Clark, Josh; eleven great-grandchildren, Garrett, Grant, Chase, Macie, Gabby, Anna Caroline, Trip, Kyle, Dustin, Ryan, Holly. Three great-great grandchildren, Carsyn, Camryn, Kaiden.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday, February 13, 2018, in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tommy Moore officiating. Interment will follow in the New Smyrna Assembly of God Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Peel Funeral Home.