Jones obit

Roy Judson “Jud” Jones, age 87, of Bascom joined his Heavenly Father Sunday, Feb 11, 2018 at his home, surrounded by loved ones.

Roy “Jud” was a loving and devoted husband and a supportive and encouraging Father and Grandfather. In addition, Jud was a faithful friend. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Bascom and served as the head deacon for many years. He enjoyed sharing about Jesus with others, horse and buggy wagon rides, family, and the Annual First Baptist Church of Bascom Fall Festival Day. Jud served the Lord with enthusiasm and finished his race STRONG!

Survivors include his loving wife, Nellie Jean Jones; one sister, Lillian Harris and husband, Doyle; three children, Linda Jones Hall of Bascom, Diane Jones Coliz of San Antonio Texas, and Mitchell Leslie Jones of Loveland Colorado; seven grandchildren; ten great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be 12 noon, Tuesday, February 13, 2018 at the First Baptist Church of Bascom with Rev. Greg Roberts officiating. Interment will follow in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until service time at the church.

In lieu of flower, memorial contributions may be made to Covenant Care (Hospice) at 4540 Lafayette Street, Suite G, Marianna FL 32446.