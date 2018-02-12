Finch obit

Mr. Leslie “Ross” Finch passed away on Saturday, February 10, 2018 at his home in Cottondale, FL.

A celebration of his life will be held on Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at 10:00 AM CT at First Assembly of God of Cottondale, FL with Revs. Chris Franklin and James Lamb officiating. Burial will follow at 1PM CT at Heritage Gardens Cemetery in Niceville, FL with Rev. Phil Daniels officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, FL directing.

Family will receive friends from 6-8 PM CT on Tuesday, February 13, 2018 at First Assembly of God of Cottondale, FL.

Asked to serve as pallbearers will be his grandsons.

Mr. Finch was born in Washington County, FL on August 18, 1935 to Broward and Martha Finch of Washington County. He was a Veteran of the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict from 1954-1958. After his service to our country, he moved to Valparaiso, FL and was employed by W.C. Jones of “Jitney Jungle” Food Store in Valparaiso, FL as Produce Manager. Ross was the first Manager of the very first Convenience store “Jr. Food Store” in the Twin Cities of Niceville-Valparaiso before opening his own Food Store called the “Fill-A-Bill” on John Sims Parkway in Niceville, FL. After this successful venture; he along with his wife Betty opened Jiffy Pak Food Store in Seminole Subdivision of Niceville, FL in 1967. He and Betty operated “Jiffy Pak Food Store” and Seminole Oil Company for 30 years until retiring in 1997.

He attended the First Assembly of God Church in Cottondale, FL. Ross accepted Jesus Christ as his personal savior on February 10, 2013; 5 years to the date of his passing.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Eva Hurd, brothers Patrick, Carlos and Ferrell Finch; his in-laws, Henry and Millie Yon and his Great Grandson Timothy Eli Finch.

Survivors include; his loving wife and soulmate of over 59 years – Betty Yon Finch; daughter Teresa Finch Pritchard (Michael), Donna Finch Johnson (Tom), Suzanne Finch Lyons, son Steven Ross Finch (Amber), granddaughters Leslie Filson Roberts (Elijah), Taylor Finch, grandsons Jeremy (Annie), Justin, Joshua and Huston Finch, Grant, Brock and Reese Lyons, great granddaughters Elaina and Isabella Finch and two four legged and devoted fur babies, Missy and Gabby.

He is also survived by sisters: Willie Mae Morris, Betty Spencer (Winston), brother: Ronnie Finch (Elizabeth).