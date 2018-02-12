George Columbus Cook Jr., age 84 of Chipley, FL passed from this life on Friday, February 9, 2018 at his home. He was born on January 14, 1934 to the late George Columbus Cook Sr. and Virgie Mary Douglas in Andalusia, AL.

George served his country in the United States Navy and afterwards went into heavy equipment work where he was a diesel mechanic.

Along with his parents he is preceded in death by two brothers, Earl Cook and Wilmer Cook.

Survivors include, his wife, Loretta (Tiller) Cook of Chipley, FL, two sons, David Cook of Chipley, FL, Edwin Cook of Fulton, MS, four brothers, Kenneth Cook and wife Rea of Wicksburg, AL, Leonard Cook and wife Gwen of Malino, FL, Rodger Cook and Debbie of Hartford, AL, Rolland Cook and wife Sharron of Bartow, FL, three sisters, Betty Joyce Challancin and husband Gene of Ocala, FL, Katrina Hatcher and husband Wayne of Youngstown, FL, Sharron Ann Bush and husband Tony of Panama City, FL, three granddaughters, Shanna Gillispie and husband Larry of Scott Depot, WV, Samantha Westbrook and husband Jason of Niceville, FL, Sydney Byles and husband Quincy of Fulton, MS and 19 nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends for visitation on Tuesday, February 13, 2018 at Brown Funeral Home from 6:00-8:00 P.M. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at 1:00 P.M. at Brown Funeral Home with Brother Edward Prescott officiating. Interment will follow at the Moss Hill Methodist Cemetery with Brown Funeral Home directing.

