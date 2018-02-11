Tidwell obit

Barbara Ann Tidwell, 72, of Bascom died Friday, February 9, 2018 at Jackson Hospital.

Barbara was a lifelong resident of Jackson County. She retired as a manager in food service with the Jackson County School Board. She was a member of the Hickory Grove Freewill Baptist Church in Bascom. She loved gardening and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and “memaw”.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Lollie Robinson; two sisters, Christelle Robinson and Sally Robinson and one brother, Coy Robinson.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Thurman Tidwell; two sons, Rodney Hewett and wife, Tonya of Sneads and Timothy Tidwell and wife, Robin of Bascom; one daughter, Dawn Williams and husband, Chip of Marianna; one brother, Jack Robinson of Bascom; two sisters, Thelma Lawrence of Grand Ridge and Ruth Roberts and husband, Ed of Tallahassee; seven grandchildren, Dustin Hewett, Sierra Birge, Raigan, Abigail, and Peyton Tidwell, Garrett and Parker Williams; two great grandchildren, Bentley and Wyatt Birge.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at the Hickory Grove Free Will Baptist Church in Bascom, FL with Rev. Marshall Barrentine officiating. Interment will follow in Rocky Grove Cemetery in Bascom, FL with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, February 13, 2018 from 5-7p.m. at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel in Marianna.