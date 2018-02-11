Road conditions in Washington County

Washington County Public Works crews report road conditions are deteriorating as rains continue to fall. Drivers are urged to use extreme caution when traveling on all Washington County roads whether barricades are present or not.

For a current list of road closures, visit the Washington County Emergency Management Facebook Page or log on to washingtonfl.com and click on the Emergency Management tab.

To report road damage or unsafe road conditions, call the Washington County Public Works Department at 638-6280 or the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 638-6111.