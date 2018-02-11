Moore obit

Arvin Carlton Moore, age 80, of Lynn Haven, passed away late Thursday evening, February 8th, 2018 surrounded by his family at Bay Medical Center.

He was born on Sunday, May 30th, 1937 in Birmingham, Alabama to the late Louis Almon Moore and Jewel Olivia Moore (née Parker) and was the eldest of three children.

In 1956, he married the love of his life, Alice Carolyn Moore (née Huey), with whom he raised three beautiful children. Simply “Dad” to his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, Arvin devoted his life to his family. He will always be known for his great wisdom, determination, and kindness. Arvin was blessed with a sharp wit and a jolly laugh, and he shared a lifelong passion for traveling with his wife.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Alice, in 2015, and his son, Anthony “Tony” Moore, in 2001.

Left to cherish his memory are his two children, Alan Moore and wife, Maxine, of Lynn Haven, and Suzanne Moore and husband, Robert Desautels, of Lynn Haven; previous wife of his late son Tony Moore, Mitzie Helmuth Moore of Lynn Haven; five grandchildren, Christopher Moore, Kristen Haskins, Aric Moore, Seth Haskins, and Clayton Moore; one great-grandchild, Alexis Gossens; one brother, Larry Moore and wife, Susan, of Orlando, FL; and one sister, Patricia Reeves of Birmingham, AL.

Arvin’s family will receive friends for visitation on Sunday, February 11, 2018 at Brown Funeral Home from 3:00-5:00 P.M.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Monday, February 12, 2018 at Brown Funeral Home with the Rev T. A. Greene officiating. Interment will follow at Wausau Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Contributions to Covenant Hospice in lieu of flowers would be greatly appreciated.