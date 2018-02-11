House obit

Marshall P. House passed away on February 5, 2018, at his home in Chipley, Florida.

Marshall was born in Dickson, Tennessee on November 17th 1927 to the late Homer House and Paulette Carr House. He left the Tennessee area when he was 17 years old and moved with his family to the Chicago area. He met Dorothy Johnson and married in 1951. He worked for Jewel for 35 years and raised their 5 children. He later moved to Bonifay, Florida with his wife Barbara Stair and helped raise 5 step children, and one step grandchild. Although he had retired, he owned and operated P & H used cars in Caryville for many years and dealed in business real estate, renting out homes and an apt complex. He was a very hard working man, and enjoyed an occasional game of cards or poker. His favorite hangout eating place was Blitches, where he enjoyed the food and conversation.

He is survived by his children: Paul (Hay An Ho) House, Texas, Shelly (Steve Lortie) House, Nevada , Diane (Rodney) Trant, Florida, and Cheryl House, Arizonia. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren, 4 step children, Brian Gipson stepson, and a niece and nephew.

He was preceded in death by his son, William (Billy) House, Florida, Joey Shadden, grandson, his parents, and his siblings, Homer House, Mary Lou Rohde, Hazel Burns and Sammy W. House.

Prayer Service was held in his memory. The family wishes to especially thank hospice and staff for the care given to him in the last few years.