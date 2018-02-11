Farmer obit

Mrs. Janie Irene Williams Farmer, age 96, of Bonifay, Florida passed away February 9, 2018 at Donalsonville Hospital in Donalsonville, Georgia. She was born August 15, 1921 in Holmes County Florida to the late Luther Monroe Williams and Hutsie Susan Holland Williams.

In addition to her parents, Irene was preceded in death by her husband, Clayton Eugene Farmer; one son, Edwin ‘Buddy’ Farmer; 17 siblings and one grandson.

Mrs. Farmer is survived by six children, Evelyn Brooks and husband Jerry of Hartford, AL, Faye Dean and husband Jack of Bonifay, FL, Joan Joiner and husband Ronnie of Bonifay, FL, Betty Colabianchi and husband, Angelo of Pensacola, FL, Jerald Farmer and wife Edna of Bonifay, FL and Charles Farmer and wife Cindy of Bonifay, FL; one sister, Sarah Wiggins of Lynn Haven, FL; 18 grandchildren, 50 great-grandchildren, 10 great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Monday, February 12, 2018, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Bonifay, Florida. Interment will follow in the East Mt. Zion Methodist Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM Sunday at Peel Funeral Home.