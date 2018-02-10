VHS basketball

The Vernon Yellow Jackets concluded their regular season basketball games Friday night with a 63-51 victory over South Walton at the Seahawks home gym.

The Jackets placed four players in double figures with Chris Williams leading the way with 18 points; Matt Isenhoff added 13 points; Canaan McDonald added 12 points and Jamar Massaline contributed 11. Dyvion Bush rounded out the scoring with 9 points.

With the win Vernon’s regular season record stands at 17-8.

The Yellow Jackets will open their District tournament play Tuesday night against the Graceville Tigers at Grand Ridge. Tip-off time for Tuesday’s game is 6:00 p.m..