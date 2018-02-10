First Baptist Church Chipley was one of more than 500 churches around the world to host Night to Shine, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, on Friday, February 9. Night to Shine is an unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love, for people with special needs, ages 14 and older.

Every guest of Night to Shine enters this complimentary event on a red carpet complete with a warm welcome from a friendly crowd and paparazzi. Once inside, guests receive the royal treatment, including hair and makeup stations, shoe shining areas, limousine rides, corsages and boutonnieres, a catered dinner, karaoke, prom favors for each honored guest, a Respite Room for parents and caretakers, and, of course, a dance floor… all leading up to the moment when each guest is crowned king or queen of the prom.

“Night to Shine is my favorite night of the year! It’s also a favorite night for thousands and thousands of kings and queens all over the world that we crown at the end of this prom. Every town, every village, every state, and every country needs to host a Night to Shine for their special needs community. It’s a time in which people can work together and be a part of something significant and life-changing – and be blessed in the process. It’s about being a part of one team, God’s team,” said Tim Tebow, founder of the Tim Tebow Foundation.

The Tim Tebow Foundation exists to bring Faith, Hope and Love to those needing a brighter day in their darkest hour of need. That mission is being fulfilled every day through the foundation’s seven areas of outreach, including W15H, Timmy’s Playrooms, Orphan Care, Adoption Aid, the Tebow CURE Hospital, Team Tebow and Night to Shine. For more information on the Tim Tebow Foundation, please visit www.timtebowfoundation.org