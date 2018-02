The Holmes County Blue Devils defeated Bethlehem, 73-50, on Friday night.

Scoring for Holmes County were: T. Hammock 17, J. Shack 6, R. Powell 17, C. Strickland 4, W. Bailey 2, D. Powell 7, B. Rich 2, C. Cooley 9, E. Thompson 9.

Scoring for Bethlehem were: R. Eldridge 2, D. Paruee 5, J. Summer 14, C. Mollet 2, J. Zauner 3, K. Conteras 21, D. Lee 3.