VHS basketball

On Senior Night at Vernon High School Thursday night it was freshman Dyvion Bush who supplied the offensive spark for the Yellow Jackets as he scored a season high 20 points to lead the Jackets to a 55-41 win over the Bozeman Bucks. With the win the Yellow Jackets improved their season record to 16-8. Vernon also received scoring help from Matt Isenhoff and Canaan McDonald with 10 points each; Jamar Massaline with 8 points; Caeden McDonald with 5 points and Maurice Hargrove with 2 points.

The Vernon Junior Varsity opened the night with a 75-42 win over the Junior Varsity Bucks.

Vernon will travel to play South Walton Friday night in their final regular season game.