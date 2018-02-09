Truck Parking Availability Systems coming to Northwest Florida

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will begin installing automated Truck Parking Availability Systems (TPAS) the week of Monday, Feb. 12 at Interstate 10 (I-10) rest areas and weigh stations in Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, Holmes, Jackson, Gadsden, Leon, and Jefferson counties. The Florida Welcome Center in Escambia County is also included in the program.

Inadequate truck parking is a top concern among truck drivers and carriers nationwide. After conducting a study with Florida International University to assess parking lot utilization and technology use, FDOT found the biggest problem statewide is an imbalance of truck parking capacity due to a lack of parking information management. FDOT found an overflow of parking at some locations while others remain underutilized.

To help solve this problem, FDOT is in the process of installing a TPAS along I-4, I-10, I-75 and I-95 including welcome center, weigh stations, and rest areas.

The automated systems will monitor available commercial truck parking spaces at the facilities and report the information to truck drivers using digital message signs. TPAS will use in-ground sensors in the truck spaces at interstate rest areas/welcome centers, and entrance and exit counts at weigh stations to monitor the number of available truck parking spaces.

Work is not expected to impact traffic on I-10 or within rest areas or weigh station facilities. No more than fifty-percent of available truck parking spaces will be closed at any time, and no closures will be permitted between 4 p.m. and 9 a.m. daily. Pedestrian access in the rest areas will be maintained always.

This project is scheduled for completion in late 2018.