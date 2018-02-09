Monson obit

Verna “Sue” Monson, age 83 of Bonifay, passed from this life on February 8, 2018 at her residence.

Sue was born on December 17, 1934 In Virginia. She was a self-employed Antique Dealer and attended the University of Virginia Charlottesville.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter: Maria Curtis.

She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Randall Monson of Bonifay, Florida; two sons: Mark Leonard of Bonifay, Florida, Steve Leonard of Northport, Florida; step son: Todd Monson and wife Judy of Albuquerque, New Mexico; grandchildren: Steven Leonard, Meliss Leonard, Jackie Curtis, Caleb Monson, and Madison Monson.

Graveside funeral services will be held 11A.M. Monday, February 12, 2018 at Maria’s Meadow Cemetery in Bonifay, Florida with Bro. Jeep Sullivan officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation from 9-10:30A.M. Monday, February 12, 2018 at Obert Funeral Home.