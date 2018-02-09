Crutchfield obit

Mr. James Ronald ‘Ronnie’ Crutchfield, age 72, of Esto, Florida passed away February 5, 2018 at Doctors Memorial Hospital in Bonifay, FL. He was born July 12, 1945 in Holmes County Florida to the late Chester H. Crutchfield and Mary Lynette Wells Crutchfield.

Ronnie is survived by four children, Michael Crutchfield and wife April of Portsmouth, VA, Matt Crutchfield and wife Monica of Esto, FL, Amanda Strawderman and husband Scott of Detroit, MI and Malcom Crutchfield and wife Alexandra of Colorado Springs, CO; two brothers, Donald Crutchfield and wife Earline of Bonifay, FL and Charles Crutchfield and wife Debbie of Bonifay, FL; four sisters, Carolyn Rhodes of Eight Mile, AL, Merle Harris and husband Dwain of Bonifay, FL, Brenda Sasser of Bonifay, FL and Mary Nell Palmer and husband Larry of Caryville, FL; thirteen grandchildren and one great-grandchild; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, February 10, 2018 at Esto Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the Esto Community Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM Friday at Peel Funeral Home.