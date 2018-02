CHS basketball

The Chipley Tigers defeated the Graceville Tigers 65-54 in Chipley Thursday night.

Scoring for Chipley were: Dominic Bouton 5, P.J. Spencer 2, Koltin Cox 2, Eric Lampley 4, Frantravios Woods 16, Jackson Swearingin 5, Kelvin Dean 12, Austin Berry 2, Hudson Black 11, Brian Williams 6.

Scoring for Graceville were: A. Brown 4, J. Green 21, C. Williams 2, C. James 9, X. Sorey 12, D. Perry 6.

The Chipley JV also defeated Graceville, 70-48.

Thursday was Senior Night for Chipley. The following senior basketball players and cheerleaders were recognized: Hudson Chandlar Black, Danny Dominic Bouton, Christian Davis, EJ Lampley, PJ Spencer, Brian Williams, Frantravious De’Vonte Woods, Kaci Elizabeth Compton, Madison Grace McGhee, Skylar Paige Richter, MacKenzie Ann Thompson, Autumn Guyla Wells.