Chipola College news

CHIPOLA HOMECOMING WEEK FEB. 12-17

MARIANNA—Chipola College will celebrate Homecoming the week of Feb. 12-17. The Indians will host the Northwest Raiders on Saturday, Feb. 17. This year’s theme is “Chipola College Celebrating 70 Years.”

Candidates for Homecoming Court will be introduced Wednesday, Feb. 7, at 10:30 a.m. in the Chipola Cafeteria.

A number of activities are planned for the week including, Dress Up Days: Monday, Feb. 13: Sports Day – wear shirts to represents a favorite sport or team; Tuesday, Feb. 14: Blackout Day – wear black or dark clothing; Wednesday, Feb. 15: Blue and Gold Day – show Indian spirit by wearing Chipola colors;Thursday, Feb. 16: Camo Day – wear camouflage; and Friday, Feb. 17: Decade Day – wear a favorite decade outfit.

A building decoration contest between the clubs begins Monday, Feb.12, with judging Tuesday, Feb. 13, at 1:30 p.m.

The Homecoming Talent Show is Wednesday, Feb. 14, at noon in the Chipola Cultural Center on the corner of Indian Circle and College Street.

Currently-enrolled students may enter. Performances are limited to four minutes. Cash prizes will be awarded to Best Overall 1st, 2nd and 3rd place and Best Solo, Best Group and Best Band. There may be a sign up limit, so hurry and register in the Student Activities Office, K-105 in the Cafeteria. Deadline is Monday, Feb. 12.

Chipola College Homecoming 2018 is set for Saturday, Feb. 17.

All Chipola Homecoming Queens and Mr. Chipola winners from the college’s 70-year history will be introduced during the game. Chipola’s first Homecoming Queen, Mertice Register Bradley (1948) is expected to attend, as well as the 2017 Queen, Maddy Christmas and 2017 Mr. Chipola, Teon Long.

All former queens and Mr. Chipola winners are encouraged to contact Kristie Mosley, a member of the Chipola Homecoming Committee, via email at mosleyk@chipola.edu, or phone (850) 718-2417).

Chipola President Dr. Sarah Clemmons invites all alumni and friends to attend an Alumni Reception beginning at 6 p.m. in the Ronnie Myers Hospitality Room of the Milton Johnson Center on Feb. 17. The Homecoming Court will be introduced and the Queen and Mr. Chipola crowned during halftime of the men’s game.

For information, contact Nancy Johnson at johnsonn@chipola.edu or phone 718-2308 or 718-2314.

CHIPOLA’S ‘LITTLE MERMAID’ TICKETS ON SALE

MARIANNA—Tickets are now on sale for the Chipola College Theater production of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” which runs March. 1-4, at 7 p.m. nightly with a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee.

Chipola Theater Director Charles Sirmon cast the following actors in the show: Bailey Foxworth as Ariel, Brock Harris as Prince Eric, Destin Dawson as Grimsby, Chandler King as Flounder, Mary Keyton as Scuttle, Daniel Covington as King Triton, Anthony Severson as Sebastian, Tinsley Hodges as Flotsam, Nina Boyd as Jetsam, Landry Tharp as Ursula, Sarah Liffick as Carlotta and Caroline King as Maid. The MerSisters are: Sydney Cobb, Meghan Basford, Dianna Floyd, Olivia Wester, Karissa Mercer and Grace Wester. The Ensemble includes: Brandon Washington, Kane Keefer, Willa Wester, Irene Muriz and Jessica Kaiser.

Tickets—$10 for adults and $6 for ages 18 and under—go on sale to the general public on Feb. 14.

Members of the ACT Fund are invited to a Meet the Mermaids reception, before the Thursday, March 1 show, at 5:30 p.m. Guests are invited to bring a camera and have photos with the mermaids. There is still time to join the ACT Fund to enjoy this unique opportunity. The ACT Fund offers five levels: Sponsor, Patron, Benefactor, Angel and Corporate Angel, with VIP seating available at all levels. A portion of the ACT Fund membership is tax-deductible. ACT Fund memberships may be purchased now at the Box Office or online at www.chipola.edu/boxoffice.

A Dinner Theatre for all patrons is Friday, March 2, at 5:30 p.m. Limited seating is available by reservation only. Tickets (including dinner and show) – $20 – will be available at the Box Office.

For more information, contact the Box Office at 718-2420 orwww.chipola.edu/boxoffice. Visit the Chipola Theatre at www.facebook.com or www.chipola.edu/theatre.

YOUNG IRELANDERS TO PERFORM AT CHIPOLA MARCH 13

MARIANNA—The Chipola Artist Series presents The Young Irelanders, Tuesday, March 13, at 7 p.m. in the Prough Center for the Arts.

The Young Irelanders is comprised of eight sensational performers who have Irish traditional music, song and dance running through their veins. Between them, they have performed for many heads of state, Presidents of Ireland, US Presidents, the Queen of England, the President of China, Prince Albert of Monaco, Empress Michiko of Japan and more. They also have performed at Radio City Music Hall.

Don’t miss the chance to enjoy Ireland’s traditions of music, song and dance in the hands of some of the world’s most talented young performers. More atwww.theyoungirelanders.com.

Tickets—$25 for adults, $10 for children under 18, and $5 for Chipola students and employees.

For more information, call the Center for the Arts Box Office at 850-718-2420 or visit www.chipola.edu/boxoffice.

TEACHER WORKSHOP FEB. 17 AT CHIPOLA COLLEGE

MARIANNA—The Chipola College Future Educators Club will host its eleventh Annual Teacher Workshop, Saturday, Feb. 17, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Teachers and students interested in a career in education are invited to attend.

The Keynote Speaker will be Tammy Jerkins, the 2018 Florida Teacher of the Year.

Chipola Teacher Education students with the assistance of the education faculty, staff, and education graduates will present the free workshop. The day will include sessions for elementary, middle, and high school teachers in Math, Science, Reading, English, ESOL and ESE. Students will present hands-on activities that can be used in the classroom along with samples for teachers to use in their own classrooms. There will also be drawings for door prizes.

Sessions include: Meaningful, Standards-Driven Bellringers (Grades 5-12) Anna Beth Rackley and Troy Rackley; Garden to Table (Grades K-5) and Get Ready, Get Set, GROW! (Grades K-5) Agriculture in the Classroom; Pi Day! (Grades 6-12 Math) Stephanie Ward; Choose Your Path! Parallel and Series Circuits and More! (Grades 3-5 Science) Dr. Amanda Clark; Implementing Small Groups with Success (Grades 2-5 Reading/Math) Kaylor Collins; Why I Am a Teacher! (Grades K-12) JaJuan Clark; To Proficiency and Beyond: A Strategic Approach to Addition and Subtraction (Grades K-2 Math) Orgio Math Company; To Proficiency and Beyond, A Strategic Approach to Multiplication and Division (Grades 3-5 Math) Orgio Math Company; What’s the Problem? Supporting Student Success in Solving Problems (Grades 1-5 Math) Orgio Math Company; Tomorrow’s Teachers: A Classroom is Waiting (Session offered twice and intended for high school and college students) Mackenzie Johnson; “Art is Everywhere” (Grades K-6) George Fisher and Jacea McWaters; Sprout House (Grades 2-4 Science) Kelli Messer and Cheyenne Welch; Math Fun with Games (Grades 5-9 Math) Sierra Taylor and Savanna Schaubhut; Minute to Stem It! (Grades K-6 STEM) Courtney Harrell and Savannah Shelley; Manipulating Math (Grades K-6 ESE Math) Deborah Graham; Teaching Fractions with Food (Grade 3 Math) Michala French and Brittany Craft.

The workshop will be held in the Literature/Language (Building Z). Registration begins at 8 a.m., with the first session at 8:30 a.m.

To ensure that sufficient materials are available, please RSVP to FEC Sponsor Casey Dowgul at dowgulc@chipola.edu or phone 850-718-2449.

MILITARY OFFICER TRAINING US MARINE CORPS AND CHIPOLA COLLEGE

MARIANNA—Chipola College students may soon have the opportunity to enroll in a bachelor’s program at Chipola and complete a program of study while working to become a commissioned officer in the Marines after graduation.

An initial meeting with the Marines is set for Thursday, March 8, at 11:30 a.m., in Jackson Hall of Chipola Building Z.

Information is available at this link

https://www.thebalance.com/united-states-marine-corps-platoon-leaders-course-3332801

For additional information, contact Dr. Bouvin at (850) 718-2380 orbouvind@chipola.edu.

ROBERTS IS TOP CHIPOLA EMPLOYEE

Dr. Jayne Roberts has been selected the Chipola College Faculty/Administrator/Other Professional Award of the month for February. Roberts is the Vice President of Student Affairs and has worked at the college since 1986.

CHIPOLA TO HOST NORTHWEST FOR HOMECOMING, FEB. 17

MARIANNA—Both Chipola College basketball teams host Northwest, Saturday, Feb. 17, for Homecoming in the Milton Johnson Center. The women’s game begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by the men’s game at 7:30 p.m.

Chipola President Dr. Sarah Clemmons invites all alumni to a reception in the Ronnie Myers Hospitality Room beginning at 6 p.m. All former Homecoming queens and Mr. Chipola winners are invited to attend the games and be recognized. The 2018 Homecoming Court will be presented—and the new queen and Mr. Chipola crowned—during halftime of the men’s game.

A lucky fan will have the chance to shoot a half-court shot to win a flat screen TV from Badcock and More of Graceville.

The sixth-ranked Indians (17-6, 5-3) secured their hold on second place in the conference with an 89-65 win over Gulf Coast on Feb. 7. TJ Howard led Chipola with 21 points. Shamarkus Kennedy had 18 points and 9 rebounds. Yuat Alok had 13 points and 6 rebounds. Brandon Mahan added 12.

The top two teams in the conference earn a spot in the FCSAA State Tournament, March 7-10 in Ocala. The conference standings as of Feb. 8, are: Northwest 8-0, Chipola 5-3, Pensacola 4-4, Tallahassee 2-6, and Gulf Coast 1-7.

Chipola suffered a tough home loss to Pensacola 71-61 on Feb. 3. Howard led with 22 points. CJ Williamson had 10 points. The Indians suffered a close 85-79 loss to Northwest on Jan. 31.

The Indians beat Tallahassee 87-66 on Jan. 23. Howard led Chipola with 20 points. Williamson scored 16 points. Kennedy scored 15. Keishawn Brewton scored 11. Mahan added 10.

Chipola beat Gulf Coast 81-69 on Jan. 20. Kennedy led Chipola with 21 points, eight rebounds, four steals, and three blocks. TJ Howard led the Indians in scoring with 23 points. Mahan added in 16. CJ Wiliamson grabbed eight rebounds.

The Indians swamped Pensacola 68-49 on Jan. 18. Kennedy led Chipola with 14 points.

Chipola fell to Northwest, 85-73, on Jan. 13. Kennedy led the Indians with 20 points. Mahan scored 15 points and Yuat Alok grabbed 10 rebounds.

The Indians won their conference opener at Tallahassee (87-71) on Jan. 9.

The Lady Indians (13-10, 2-6) lost to Gulf Coast 87-51 on Feb. 7. As of Feb. 8, the Conference standings are: Gulf Coast (7-1), Northwest (6-2), Tallahassee (4-4), Chipola (2-6) and Pensacola (1-7). The top two teams in the league make the state tournament.

Chipola scored a 70-53 win over Pensacola on Feb. 3. Namiko Adams led Chipola with 16 points. Endia Jones scored 12 points and pulled down 12 rebounds. Kiana Coomber had 13 points, but left the game with a season-ending knee injury. Lyric Turner added 12.

The Lady Indians fell to Northwest 71-61 loss to Northwest on Jan. 31.

Chipola lost to Tallahassee 70-69 on Jan. 23. Courtajia Sanders led Chipola with 24 points. Valerie Nesbitt had 12 points. Tyra Johnson added 11.

The Lady Indians beat top-ranked Gulf Coast 64-60 on Jan. 20. Johnson led Chipola with 19 points. Nesbitt added 16 points. Lawrencia Moten led in rebounds with eight.

Chipola fell to Pensacola 80-70 on Jan. 18. Chipola lost a tough-fought (53-51) game with Northwest on Jan. 13. Sanders and Namiko Adams led Chipola in scoring with 11 points each. Nesbitt added in 10 points and five steals.

The Lady Indians suffered a 93-72 loss at Tallahassee on Jan. 9. Sanders led Chipola with 32 points. Johnson had 20 points.

For the latest, visit www.chipolaathletics.com.