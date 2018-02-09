Caddell obit

Alton “Al” Caddell, 78 of Graceville passed away Friday, February 2, 2018 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, Alabama.

A celebration of his life will be 10 a.m., Saturday, February 17, 2018 at New Hope Assembly of God Church with Bro. Jimmy Williams, Jr. and Bro. Coy Mixon officiating. Burial will follow in Howard Cemetery in Campbellton, Florida. Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, February 16, 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers family request memorials be made to Paisley Corbitt c/o Peoples Bank P.O. Box 596 Graceville, FL 32440.

Mr. Al was born in Moncks Corner, SC on December 18, 1939. A U. S. Coast Guard Veteran, Mr. AL was a long distance trucker and owner/operator of C & C Trucking. He loved to Karaoke with his beloved wife and spend time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. And as we all tell him so-long for now we can honestly say “your shift is over driver you can rest now…”

He is survived by his beloved wife Lottie Caddell, Graceville; two sons Steven Liebherr and John Liebherr, SC; five daughters Cyndi (Rick) Ward, Cheryl Penson, TX, Donna (Steve) Sims, FL, Sherri (Jimmy) Williams, AL, Regina (Chris) McCloskey, FL; four brothers, George Morton, OK, James Potter, Clayton Morton, SC, Spencer Morton, GA; two sisters Patsy Phillips, Judy Metts, SC; thirteen grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews.