Bonifay K-8 presents Annie Jr.

Rehearsals are now underway for the Bonifay K-8 spring musical, “Annie Jr.” The “sunny” cast will feature the talents of Kinsley Cook as Annie, Jevin Johnson as Oliver Warbucks, Emma Prince as Miss Hannigan, and Faith Bush as Grace Farrell. The hard-knock orphans include Alyonna Brewer (Molly), Katelyn Jones (Pepper), Casey Johnson (July), Hailee Brown (Kate), Macy Bowen (Duffy), and Gabi Steverson (Tessie). Rooster Hannigan will be played by Cade Foxworth and Lily St. Regis will be portrayed by Railee Oost. With a multitude of talent from all grade levels, this is one show you won’t want to miss-bet your bottom dollar!

“Annie Jr.” will be presented to the public on March 15-17 at 6 PM nightly. Admission is $5 each and will be available at the door. For questions or information, contact Mrs. Jill Cook at BK8 by phone (850-547-3631) or email (cookj@hdsb.org).