Reception for Veterans Memorial

VETERANS & PUBLIC INVITED TO RECEPTION AT VETERANS MEMORIAL

Washington County’s veterans and the public are invited to attend and celebrate with us at a reception marking the completion of the Washington County Veterans Memorial. The reception will be held Friday, February 16th at 10:30AM at the Washington County Historical Society Museum/Farmers Market in Chipley.

Our memorial, which is located on the North wall of the Farmers Pavilion in downtown Chipley, now contains seven brass plaques and a granite monument honoring our veterans. The brass plaques were sponsored by Gulf Power, Chipley Garden Club, Am Vets Post 7, Wells Fargo and several anonymous donors. The granite monument, donated by Patriots for America, was relocated from the old Washington County Courthouse. The flag of the United States of America and the POW flag fly at the memorial 24-7.

Please join us in marking this special day and honoring Washington County’s home town Heroes.