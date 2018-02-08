Man arrested on cocaine and weapon charges

A Holmes County man has been arrested on weapon and drug charges following a traffic stop in Ebro.

A silver Chevrolet car, traveling nearly 25 miles an hour over the speed limit, was stopped just after 11 p.m., Tuesday night, by Washington County deputies near the intersection of S.R. 20 and Casey Road.

When the deputy approached the vehicle, a thick smoke and strong odor of marijuana were coming from the partially opened window. The driver, 21-year-old Rodney Rodriquez Shipman, was then asked to step out of the vehicle. At this time, the deputy noticed a small plastic bag of marijuana inside a compartment of the driver door.

The car was searched and located under the driver seat was a semi-automatic handgun with one round in the chamber and a loaded magazine. Also located in the car’s center console was a digital scale, a glass jar that contained several small empty clear bags and a small black bag containing 15 pieces of crack cocaine that weighed approximately 1 gram each.

Shipman advised deputies the passenger was unaware of the illegal contents of the car and was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to sell or deliver, carrying a concealed weapon, committing a second-degree felony with a weapon, and possession of marijuana less than 20 grams.

