BCF to host duo piano recital

Pianists Angela Glover and Rosemary Hunter will be featured in a recital at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) on February 20 at 7:00 p.m. in the R. G. Lee Chapel. Together they will be performing enchanting compositions by Schumann, Debussy, Mozart, Brahms, Rachmaninoff, and Lutoslawski.

The extremely talented duo began playing together at Florida State University (FSU) when BCF Piano Professor Angela Glover needed a second pianist to perform with her for her audition in the Doctoral Concerto Competition held by the university. Glover’s professor recommended Hunter and the two went on to win the competition. The duo reunited again to perform for visiting guest artist, Theodore Lettvin, renowned American concert pianist, conductor, and professor at the Cleveland Institute of Music. They have continued to delight audiences as they play together.

Glover received the Bachelor of Music degree from Peabody Conservatory of Music and the Master and Doctorate of Music from Florida State University; all of which are in piano performance. She has studied with and performed in master classes under many prominent pianists. Glover was awarded the Alexander Sklarevski Piano Award for excellence in performance by the faculty of the Peabody Conservatory of Music. She has received many awards in the Naftzger Competition, the International Piano Recording Competition, the Florida Symphony Young Artist Competition, and the Jacksonville Music Teachers Association Young Artist Competition. Glover has performed as a soloist and chamber musician throughout the United States and shares her intense passion of music with BCF students in the classroom. Before joining the faculty at The Baptist College of Florida, Glover taught full-time at Gunston School in Centreville, Maryland and Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Missouri.

Hunter began performing as a soloist throughout the southern states and performed in chamber works for violin, flute, and voice, earning her Bachelor and Master of Music degrees in piano performance from Florida State University. She has been taught by several renowned pianists, such as James Streem, Karyl Louweenaar, Robert Glotzbach, and Rexford Whiddon. While residing in Tallahassee, Hunter owned a private piano studio, was a faculty member of the Summer Honors Piano Program at FSU, and served as pianist for East Hill Baptist Church. She now serves on staff at the First United Methodist Church of Dothan, Alabama as pianist and Director of The Fine Arts Division at Wallace Community College in Dothan.

The public is cordially invited to attend the highly skilled performance of gifted pianists Glover and Hunter. For more information, please contact the Music and Worship Division at The Baptist College of Florida, at 800-328-2660 ext. 427 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.