Stewart obit

Mrs. Ellen Mears Stewart, age 74, of Bonifay, Florida passed away February 5, 2018 at Bay Medical Center in Panama City, Florida. She was born August 21, 1943 in Holmes County Florida to the late Charles Edward Mears and Lecie Collins Mears.

In addition to her parents, Ellen was preceded in death by siblings, James and Gladys Mears, Edward and Ann Mears, Ken Mears, Andy Mears and twin infants.

Mrs. Stewart is survived by her husband, James D. Stewart, Jr. of Bonifay, FL; four children, Elise Stewart of Bonifay, FL, Lane Stewart and wife Kim of Vancleave, MS, Jeff Stewart and wife Mary of Bonifay, FL and Lana Drake and husband David of Chipley, FL; twelve grandchildren, Michon, Mikaela, Matthew, Callie, Emily, Sarah, Cael, Meredith, Kelsey, Nicholas, Victoria and Jonathan; four great-grandchildren, Trenton, Braden, Alayna and Amber; one brother, Al Mears and wife Carol of Bonifay, FL; two sisters-in-law, Judy Mears of Apopka, FL and Fran Banks of Kissimmee, FL; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Friday, February 9, 2018, at Carmel Assembly of God Church with Rev. Jerry Moore and Rev. Jonathan West officiating. Interment will follow in the Pine Hill Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.