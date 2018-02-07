Sasser arrested on drug charges

The Chipley Police Department has arrested Toni L. Sasser, 33, of Chipley, for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of narcotic equipment.

Police officers observed a vehicle with faulty equipment on Monday night and conducted a traffic stop. During the course of the traffic stop, the narcotics detection K9 was deployed. The K9 gave a positive alert to the odor of narcotics coming from the vehicle.

Officers conducted a search of the vehicle for the presence of illegal narcotics and discovered several items containing drugs and other paraphernalia. The bag which contained methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia was determined to be that of the driver, Toni L. Sasser.

Sasser was placed under arrest and transported to the Washington County Jail to be booked.