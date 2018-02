Mrs. Laverda Florence Morris, age 64, of Chipley, Florida passed away February 1, 2018 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, Alabama. She was born July 21, 1953 in Houston, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ernest Rosco Morris and mother, Billie Grace Barrenett Paulie.

Laverda is survived by her husband, Paul S. Webb and two sisters, Patricia Hester and Melinda Wright.

Memorialization will be cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.