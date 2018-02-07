Men’s Conference at First Baptist

The First Baptist Church of Chipley will host their 16th Annual Men’s Conference with Pastor Johnny Hunt on February 23-24. We hope you will be able to join us for this challenging conference concerning the tools God has given so that we will be “Battle Ready” when the enemy attacks.

The conference begins at 5:30 p.m. on Friday with a steak dinner, and the teaching sessions end Friday at 10 p.m. Saturday kicks off at 7 a.m. with breakfast, and the conference ends at 10:30 a.m.

The cost is $40 if you register by Friday, but after that it goes to $50. You can register by going online at www.firstbaptistchipley.com, calling the church office, mailing a check, bringing cash, check or card to the church office. For more information, call 850-638-1830. Mention you saw this on the Bugle and register for $40 until February 14.