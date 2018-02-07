Jackson County man arrested on meth charges

A Jackson County man has been taken into custody and charged with possession of methamphetamine early Saturday morning.

Just before 7 a.m. on Saturday, Washington County Sheriff’s Office noticed a man, dressed in dark clothing, standing outside of his vehicle on Corbin Road near Wes Nelson Road.

As temperatures were nearing 30 degrees Saturday morning, deputies stopped to check on the man, later identified as 44-year-old Spencer Lamont Trawick. During this time, deputies quickly became aware of Trawick exhibiting nervous behaviors as he began pacing back and forth.

When asked, Trawick denied possession of any illegal drugs and granted access to the vehicle for a search and kindly opened the doors for the deputies. During a search of the entire vehicle, deputies located a small red container, which contained methamphetamine, hidden behind the gas tank lid.

Trawick was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail where he has been booked on the charge of possession of methamphetamine.

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.