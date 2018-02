The 2018 Valentine Banquet will be held February 8 at the Washington County Ag Center on Highway 90 in Chipley at 6 p.m.

The event focus will be Florida Baptist Children’s Homes. Guest speaker will be Dr. Jerry Haag, President, Florida Baptist Children’s Homes.

For tickets, check with your pastor or church office. Suggested donation: $10 per person.

The event is sponsored by West Florida Baptist Association. All donation proceeds go to the Florida Baptist Children’s Homes and its ministries.