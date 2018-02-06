An Introduction to Soap Making Class will be held Tuesday, February 20, 6 to 9 p.m. at the Holmes County Ag Center, 1173 E. Highway 90, Bonifay. This class will walk you through the process of how lye, fats, and oils turn into soap. We will cover melt and pour, cold process, and hot process soaps as well as safety, properties of various fats and oils, and the tools and equipment used. We will demonstrate the process and show you just how easy it can be to make your own soap.

Registration fee is $5 and includes class materials. Space is limited. Pre-registration is required by contacting the Holmes County Extension Office, 850-547-1108 or the Washington County Extension Office, 850-638-6265.

The University of Florida is an Equal Opportunity Institution. For persons with disabilities requiring special accommodations, please contact 850-547-1108 (TDD, via Florida Relay Service, 1-800-955-8771) at least five working days prior to the class so that proper consideration may be given to the request.