Chipley First United Methodist Church will be celebrating 131 years of Methodist presence in Chipley, and 111 years of the historic sanctuary on Sunday, February 11.

Bishop Graves will bring the message at 11 a.m., assisted by Chipley native Rev. Charles Melvin.

A covered dish fellowship dinner will be served in the John Wesley Building immediately after the morning service.

Many historic artifacts and documents will be on display for the public to enjoy.