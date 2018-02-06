The City of Chipley has issued a PRECAUTIONARY BOIL WATER NOTICE due to scheduled maintenance/repairs. You may experience low to no water pressure on February 6 beginning at 9 a.m. until repairs are completed. The areas affected include customers on Highway 90 (Jackson Avenue) from Sinclair Street to West Boulevard.

A precautionary boil water notice will be in effect for your area once water is restored. Bring your water to a rolling boil for at least one minute to assure that the water is safe for drinking and cooking.

This precautionary notice will remain in effect until a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink. Please make sure to run water from an outside spigot or bath tub faucet to assure that the water has been flushed before operating appliances.

Any questions, please call the Public Works Department at 850-638-6346.