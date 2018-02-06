BCF to hold “Grasping God’s Word: Biblical Interpretation Conference”

The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville will be hosting an exciting seminar entitled, “Grasping God’s Word: Biblical Interpretation Conference” on March 5 and 6. The conference is designed for pastors, ministers, educators, and students, exploring ways to understand and interpret scriptures found in the Bible. Dr. J. Daniel Hays will be the guest lecturer for seven awe-inspiring sessions as well as sharing his heart in chapel both days.

Dr. J. Daniel Hays is Dean of the Pruet School of Christian Studies and Professor of Biblical Studies at Ouachita Baptist University in Arkansas. He is the author or co-author of numerous articles and thirteen books, including Grasping God’s Word: A Hands-On Approach to Reading, Interpreting, and Applying the Bible; The Message of the Prophets; Jeremiah and Lamentations; From Every People and Nation; and The Temple and the Tabernacle. He and his wife, Donna, were former missionaries in Ethiopia for five years and now reside in Arkadelphia, Arkansas. He is a member of Second Baptist Church in Arkadelphia and preaches and teaches throughout the region as well as internationally.

In addition to preaching during regularly scheduled chapel services at 10:00 a.m. CST in the R. G. Lee Chapel Monday and Tuesday, Hays will lead sessions that focus on the reading and interpretation of single verses of scripture, the Gospels, Predictive Prophecy, Old Testament Law, and reading inter-textually in the Gospels and Old Testament Narrative.

For more information on the conference schedule, or to register for the sessions, please contact The Baptist College of Florida at 850-263-3261 or 800-328-2660.