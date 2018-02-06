BCF professors publish articles in Biblical Illustrator

Apart from the many investments they make in the lives of their students, professors at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville are known for their contributions in academia, predominantly in the form of published works. It is not unusual for BCF professors to author textbooks, publish book reviews, or even be asked to offer a commentary or additional clarification in professional journals and periodicals.

Recently, BCF Professors Shawn Buice, Professor of New Testament and Greek, and Mark Rathel, Professor of Theology and Philosophy, were invited to write articles for the Biblical Illustrator’s quarterly magazine. Both Buice and Rathel have published articles in past issues of the Illustrator and were eager once again to contribute to the prestigious magazine.

Buice’s article is entitled, “Greeks and Wisdom” and focuses primarily on the last phrase of 1 Corinthians 1:22 which states, “For indeed Jews ask for signs and Greeks search for wisdom.” In the article, Buice described what is known about the Greeks and their desire for wisdom in the days of Paul. He then expanded upon why this was essential in explaining the background for the writing of first Corinthians. Rathel’s insightful contribution is entitled, “Sexual Ethics: Paul’s Challenge to the Corinthians.” The extremely perceptive articles will be featured in the Spring 2018 Edition of the Biblical Illustrator magazine by Lifeway.

