Adams obit

Mr. Joshua Aaron Michael Adams, 23 of Bonifay, Florida died on Monday, January 22, 2018, at Southeast Alabama Medical Center in Dothan, Alabama.

Born Sunday, October 2, 1994 in Panama City, Florida, he was the son of Donald Adams, Sr. and May Wright Anderson and the late George Norman Anderson. Grandson to Rosa Wright of Chipley, FL.

Surviving is his fiancé, Candace Walker, brothers, Donald Adams II of Bonifay, FL, Josh Anderson of Bonifay, FL, sisters, Jessica Adams of Fountain, FL and Casey Adams of Bonifay, FL, nieces and nephews, Lastat Adams, Wesley Stanley, Hunter Stanley, Hazel Adams, Hadlynn Adams, Addison Tart, Erika Adams, uncles and aunt, Joseph Wright, Jessie Justice, Lilly Hardy and a host of cousins and friends.

A Memorial service was held on Saturday, January 27, 2018 at 2:00 PM on at Sims Funeral Home Chapel located at 201 W. Pennsylvania Ave. Bonifay, Florida 32425 with the Rev. James Elmore and William Sasser officiating.