4-H Chick Chain registration open

Want a way for your children to learn responsibility through caring for animals? Then join the 4-H Chick Chain! The 4-H Chick Chain is a program where youth pick two breeds of chickens to raise from one day old. They care for 10 birds (five from each breed) for about 23 weeks then bring their best two birds to the 4-H Chick Chain Show. In its third year in the Florida panhandle, the 4-H Chick Chain has been one of our most successful 4-H programs.

Breeds to select from include: Cochin, Cuckoo Maran, Rhode Island Red, Speckled Sussex, White Legohorn and Buff Orpington.

Along the way, 4-H will teach you all you need to know about feed and nutrition, housing and showmanship.

4-H’ers who are already Washington County 4-H members can register now through February 28th. If your family is new to 4-H, you’ll need to enroll in 4-H at http://florida.4honline.com and complete a family and youth profile. Contact Washington County 4-H at 638-6180 or email the 4-H Agent at juliepd@ufl.edu for complete registration instructions.