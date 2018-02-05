Lane restriction on U.S. 90 in Chipley

Eastbound traffic on U.S. 90 near Sinclair Street in Chipley will be restricted to one lane from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6, as crews repair a waterline.

