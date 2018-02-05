Home burglary investigation leads to two arrests

Two in custody ending an investigation of a home burglary by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Washington County Sheriff’s office received a report of a burglary on January 1 after the homeowner claimed multiple household items including appliances had been stolen from the home and possibly transported to a location in Bay County. Following multiple interviews by WCSO investigators, the suspects were identified as 34-year-old William Anthony Murray and 28-year-old Austin Lee McEntire, both of Southport, FL.

Both Murray and McEntire are currently in custody in the Bay County Jail where they each are being held for transport to Washington County on the charges of burglary of a dwelling and grand theft.

Murray has also been arrested on a Bay County warrant for violation of state probation on previous charges of dealing in stolen property and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.