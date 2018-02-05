Hewitt obit

Denise Kay Hewitt, age 65 of Chipley, passed from this life on February 3, 2018 at her home.

Denise was born on July 14, 1952 in Detroit, Michigan to Gerald and Mildred Hewitt. Denise served in the United States Army and had lived in the Florida Panhandle for the previous 5 years since coming from Fort Pierce, Florida. She was a member of Rock Hill Church and was known as a TV buff by those who knew her. She loved her diet cokes, her beloved dog Mr. Wiggles, but most of all she cherished and loved her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Gerald and Mildred Hewitt; husband: Howard Peffer; two brothers: David Wayne Hewitt and Douglas Hewitt.

She is survived by her daughter: Christine Galvez and husband Imer of Miami, Florida; son: Derek Hewitt and wife Chris of Colorado Springs, Colorado; one grandchild: Jared Hewitt.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.