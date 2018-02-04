Mathews obit

Sarah Virginia Mathews, 92, of Malone, FL went home to be with the Lord on February 1, 2018. She was the daughter of the late John Bertram Garrett Sr. and Sarah Gammon Garrett.

She was a lifelong resident of Malone, FL and graduated from Malone High School in 1944. She went on to obtain her cosmetology license in St. Petersburg, FL. After practicing for several years, she returned home to be with her family.

She was a loving, devoted wife and mother that took great pride in her kids. She was an adamant believer in hard work and could often be found working in her yard and garden. She loved to fish, cook and spend time with her children and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her sister,Frances Anderson of St. Petersburg, FL; Bubba Garrett of Malone, FL; first husband, Rex McKeithen of Vernon, FL and her loving husband of 45 years, Francis Mathews of Malone, FL.

She is survived by one sister, Ruth Griggs of Malone, FL; two daughters, Rexine Taylor of Compass Lake, FL and Barbara (Arnold) Broome of Charleston, SC; one son, Frank (Alesia) Mathews of Malone, FL; 12 grandkids and five great-grandkids.

Funeral Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, February 6, 2018 at The First Baptist Church of Malone, FL with Bro. John Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Collins Chapel Church Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday, February 5, 2018 at First Baptist Church of Malone, FL.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the nurses and staff of Covenant Hospice in Marianna, FL for their kindness and support in her final days.