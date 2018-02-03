VHS-CHS basketball

The Vernon Yellow Jackets and Chipley Tigers met in Vernon Friday night before a packed gymnasium where the fans were treated to four equally played quarters plus an overtime period before the Tigers emerged with the 86-77 victory.

Both teams were missing players who were sick with the flu. In the hard fought game the Yellow Jackets saw three of their players, two who were starters, foul out of the game prior to the middle of the fourth quarter while the Tigers saw one of their starters foul out. Chipley was able to take advantage of the absence of both of Vernon’s centers during the later part of the game as Frantavious Woods was able to score 12 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter and overtime period to lead Chipley.

Scoring for Chipley were: Dominic Bouton 13, Koltin Cox 9, Frantavious Woods 19, Jackson Swearingin 16, Kelvin Dean 17, Christian Davis 12.

Scoring for Vernon were: Matt Isenhoff 30, Canaan McDonald 15, Tyrese Broxton 4, Chris Williams 12, Dyvion Bush 11, Maurice Hargrove 5.

In another close game, the Chipley JV won 56-50.

Vernon will be back in action Tuesday night travelling to Niceville to play Rocky Bayou. Chipley will play Tuesday at Blountstown.