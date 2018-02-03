Strickland obit

Mrs. Bonnie Sue Strickland, age 74, of Bonifay, Florida passed away February 1, 2018 at Washington Rehab and Nursing Center in Chipley, Florida. She was born December 10, 1943 in Bonifay, Florida to the late Lee Junior Tindell and Sarah Nell Fielding Tindell.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Strickland was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, SMSgt Paul David Strickland, Sr., one brother, Bud Tindell and a great-granddaughter, Brooklyn.

Mrs. Strickland is survived by four sons, David Strickland and wife April of Bonifay, FL, Wade Strickland and wife Sheila of Bonifay, FL, Larry Strickland and wife Lisa of Tallahassee, FL and Patrick Strickland and wife Melissa of Evans, GA; eleven grandchildren, Luke Strickland and wife Katie, Sierra Newsome, Wade Strickland, Mikaela Shirah and husband Billy, Stephen Strickland, Jordan Strickland, Jensen Strickland, Jarrett Strickland, Conner Strickland, Jacob Strickland, Ean Strickland; three great-grandchildren, Trenton Newsome, Trace Newsome, Cody Shirah.

Funeral services will be held 3:00 PM Sunday, February 4, 2018, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church with Rev. Ike Steverson and Rev. Randy Heddings officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.