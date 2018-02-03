Register obit

Mr. Tilton Louis Register, 86 of Fadette, AL passed away Wednesday, January 31, 2018.

Mr. Louis, a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict, made his life as a farmer alongside his family. Over the years, he was a member and past president of the Cattlemen’s Association, a former Geneva County Commissioner, former board member of the Geneva County Soil and Water Conservation District, and a former board member of Alabama Farm Bureau known today as ALFA. He was a long time member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church.

A Home-going service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, February 4, 2018 at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church with Bro. Chris Adams and Bro. David Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Church cemetery with James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing.

Family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday, 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Predeceased by his beloved wife, Flora, his mother and father, Dudley and Blanche Register, and two sisters, Lou Ellen Williams and Imogene Hamm.

Survived by one son, Mark Register of Fadette; one daughter Nena (Chris) Speigner of Waxahachie, TX; one sister Joyce Pitts of Graceville; four grandchildren Matthew Louis Register, Nena Danielle (Brad) Baker, Mark Ashton Register, Meghan Marie Register, as well as several nieces and nephews.