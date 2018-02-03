News from the Library

The Sunny Hills Library has new hours. The Library is open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., closed for lunch from 12 noon to 1 p.m.

Craft Class at Chipley Library on the 2nd Friday of the month!

Join us at the Chipley Library on Friday, February 9th, at 10:30 a.m. for our Valentine’s Day themed craft. Supplies are limited so sign up as soon as you can!

Continuing Series on Disaster Preparedness on Thursday, February 8th, at 10 am!

Join us at the Chipley Library on Thursday, February 8th, at 10 a.m. for the continuation of a series of classes on disaster preparedness! This month’s class will focus on how to store your supplies.

Knitting with Looms on Fridays at the Chipley Library

Due to the overwhelming popularity of our January knitting class, we will offer two opportunities for knitting. One will be our class on 3rd Friday of the month. The second will be free time to finish projects on the 4th Friday of the month. Join us at the Chipley Library on Friday, February 16th and 23rd, at 10:30 a.m. If you have extra yarn, please bring it to the class!

Libraries closed for Presidents’ Day

All branches of the Washington County Public Library System will be closed on Monday, February 19th, in observance of Presidents’ Day.