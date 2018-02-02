Wachob obit

Printes Bennett Wachob, 87, of Jacksonville FL, passed away on January 29, 2018. Printes was born in Chipley, FL on May 6, 1930 and was married to Verna for 65 years.

Printes retired from the U.S. Army after 21 plus years of service. He worked most of his life up until 4 months ago, not because he had to but, because he loved too. The last 8 years he has really enjoyed his part in taking care of the special people at L’ARCHE Harbor House who accepted him as part of their family and who have a special place in his family as well. He enjoyed fishing, gardening and special projects around the house, and especially having breakfast in the backyard with Mom and family.

Printes was preceded in death by his son, Brice Keith Wachob. He is survived by his wife Verna; daughter, Linda Hawley and son Darryl Wachob; son in-law, Alban Hawley and daughter in-laws, Gail Wachob and Cynthia Wachob; sister, Sylvia and husband Richard Kelley; 8 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren, and other family and friends.

A Visitation will be held on Monday, February 5, 10:30 – 11:00 AM at Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, 940 Cesery Blvd. Jacksonville, FL. followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00 with Chad Allen of L’ARCHE Harbor House officiating.. The graveside service will be at Jacksonville National Cemetery, 4083 Lannie Rd, Jacksonville, FL. at 1:00 PM also with Chad Allen officiating.