Parfitt obit

Elizabeth Jane Parfitt, age 95 of Chipley, passed from this life on January 29, 2018 at Bay Medical Center’s Covenant Hospice Wing.

Jane was born on December 29, 1922 in East Palestine, Ohio to Paul and Ester (Sellers) Early. She was a resident of the Florida Panhandle for the previous 13 years since coming from New Port Richie, Florida. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Chipley, Florida. She spent her life serving others working in the Medical Field as a Registered Nurse.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Paul and Ester Early; husband: Ronald Parfitt; son: Lewis Paul Parfitt.

She is survived by her two daughters: Kim Blythe and husband John of Chipley, Florida, Virginia Joyce Hecker and husband Bob of Dunedin, Florida; one brother: Nelson Early of Springfield, Ohio; grandchildren: Betsey DiSanza and husband John, Joshua Hecker and wife Ashley; three great grandchildren: Gabriel DiSanza, Penny Hecker, Owen Hecker.

A memorial service will be held 11A.M. Thursday, February 8, 2018 at First United Methodist Church in Chipley, Florida with Dr. Trish Bruner officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation from 2-4P.M. Wednesday, February 7, 2018 at Obert Funeral Home.