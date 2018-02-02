McCraney obit

Dorcas Marguerite Adams McCraney, 94, passed away Thursday, February 1, 2018 at Marianna Health and Rehabilitation in Marianna, Florida. She was born March 22, 1923 in Waynesboro, Mississippi. She was one of six children born to Clyde Oats Adams and Kate Williams Adams. The family moved to Ashford, Alabama when Marguerite was a very young child. She graduated from Ashford High School, Troy State Teachers College and Alabama Polytechnic Institute (Auburn University).

Marguerite Adams wed John Malcom McCraney in January 1945. During 69 years of marriage, they lived in South Georgia and north Florida. At the time of her death, Marguerite McCraney had resided in Marianna, Florida for 52 years. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, where she participated in the Women’s Circle, and was a past member of the Marianna Garden Club.

Marguerite McCraney was predeceased by her parents; two older siblings, C.O. Adams, Jr. of Ashford, Alabama and Houston, Texas, Josephine Adams McArthur of Ashford, Alabama, and her devoted husband, John M. McCraney.

She is survived by two siblings, Mary Kathryn Adams Espy of Gordon, Alabama and Roy C. Adams of Monroeville, Alabama; two children, Leila Kate McCraney Edenfield (Richard) of Marianna, Florida and John Malcom McCraney, Jr. (Kay) of Fernandina Beach, Florida; two grandchildren, Julia Edenfield Berry (Keith) of Lake Mary, Florida and Anna Katherine McCraney of Brooklyn, New York; one great grandchild, Ava Kate Berry of Lake Mary, Florida, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private viewing for family members only will be Sunday, February 4, 2018 at the First United Methodist Church in Marianna, Florida from 11:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Sunday, February 4, 2018 at the First United Methodist Church of Marianna, FL with Reverend Dr. Nathan Attwood officiating. Interment will follow in the Ashford City Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until service time at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Methodist Children’s Home. In care of, the First United Methodist Church, 2901 Caledonia St, Marianna, Florida 32446.